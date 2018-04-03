Suspicious fire destroys Kamloops storage building

Kamloops fire crews are investigating a suspicious fire that broke out early Tuesday morning

—Kamloops this Week

A fire at a storage building on the Mount Paul Industrial Park is being investigated as suspicious.

Crews were called to the building, near the former Sagebrush Downs horse racetrack, just before 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday and arrived to find a steel building on fire.

Kamloops Fire Rescue fire inspector Kevin Cassidy told Kamloops this Week there is evidence, of a broken lock that suggests someone had been in the building prior to the blaze igniting.

“You could say it’s human-caused and suspicious,” he said, noting police have been notified.

Cassidy noted the building was destroyed.

The fire also proved difficult to battle for emergency crews.

