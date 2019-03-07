Suspicious fire damages Kamloops motel

Three units were damaged and four people were displaced by the blaze

A fire at a Kamloops motel on Wednesday night has displaced up to four people and damaged three units.

Kamloops firefighters were called to the Tournament Inn, on the Trans-Canada Highway, at about 8:30 p.m., where they found flames engulfing two units, one of which was unoccupied. Residents in the other unit managed to escape without injury and firefighters were able to douse the fire.

Two units suffered significant smoke, heat and water damage, while a third unit will need repairs to its roof as firefighters had to cut a hole for access in fighting the flames.

The blaze is believed to have been human-caused and remains under investigation.

No one was hurt in the fire.

The Kamloops RCMP are asking anyone who may have seen anything suspicious last night at the Tournament Inn or, if they have knowledge of this fire, to contact them at 250-828-3000.

