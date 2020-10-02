Suspicious blaze at vacant Rutland home

The fire sparked about 3 p.m. Friday

A suspicious fire sparked in the basement of a vacant home in Rutland, Friday afternoon.

Fire crews were called to the 1600 block of Morrison Road about 3 p.m. and discovered smoke coming from the carport and from from the overhanging eaves of the home.

Firefighters discovered a blaze in the basement of the one and a half story residence.

According to platoon captain John Kelly, the fire was quickly extinguished.

No one was home at the time fo the blaze and it is being investigated as suspicious.

FortisBC and the RCMP also attended the scene.

fire