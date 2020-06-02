Suspicious activity on North Okanagan bike trails

Predator Ridge warned the North Okanagan Cycling Society Monday, June 1, 2020, that someone has placed a rock on a blind corner which could have resulted in unavoidable injury. (Instagram)

A rock deliberately placed on a hazardous corner results in bolstered security, cameras

The North Okanagan Cycling Society has been warned that some suspicious activity has taken place on trails often used by its riders.

The society, whose mission is to create a positive trail experience for riders in the North Okanagan, received note from Predator Ridge Monday, June 1, warning an individual, or individuals, deliberately moved a rock on to a blind corner.

“This incident could have resulted in a very unfortunate and unavoidable accident and we are very thankful that it was discovered before anything happened,” Predator Ridge wrote.

But this isn’t the first time something like this has happened.

Predator Ridge said it has had a variety of similar issues arise on its trails last season.

“We are reaching out (to the society) to ask for your help.

“If you see any suspicious behaviour anywhere on our trails, please email CLindsay@PredatorRidge.com and contact RCMP at 250-545-7171.”

The resort is bolstering its security on the trails with the addition of cameras placed “strategically throughout the trails to help with monitoring efforts.”

“We will be prosecuting any violators.” Predator Ridge said in its message to NOCS.

“The heath and safety of our residents, guests and valued employees is of utmost importance to our organization and our community. Thank you in advance for your co-operation in helping keeping us all safe.”

READ MORE: First week back to class underway at Vernon schools

READ MORE: Vernon naturalists’ club seeks support for herony

@caitleerach

Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Biking