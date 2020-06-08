An off-duty Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP officer spotted a man near a park in breach of his court-ordered conditions. The suspect was arrested and is facing a charge of breaching his probation. (File photo)

Suspicious activity near Okanagan playground stopped by alert off-duty cop

A man, known to police, was allegedly snapping photos of Coldstream skate park, playground

An alert off-duty Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officer recognized a man allegedly breaching his probation by being near a Coldstream park.

The officer reported seeing a suspicious vehicle Saturday, June 6, parked in the area of Creekside Park, and was able to identify the driver who the officer knew to be breach of a court-ordered condition not to be within 100 metres of any park where a person under the age of 16 could be at.

The suspect was allegedly taking photos of people at the skate park but quickly changed locations to another park nearby.

“Given this person was known to police, the off-duty officer continued to follow the vehicle to ensure the safety of the public until marked police units arrived,” RCMP Const. Kelly Brett said. “Public safety is always the top priority of our officers, even when off duty.”

Richard Allan Slobodian, 58, is facing a charge of failing to comply with a probation order. His matter is before the courts.

RCMP

Most Read