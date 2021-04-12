Photographer Kristal Burgess said at one point she counted about 350 people in attendance at the Rally For Food Security at Blackburn Park on Saturday, April 10, 2021. (Kristal Burgess Photography)

Photographer Kristal Burgess said at one point she counted about 350 people in attendance at the Rally For Food Security at Blackburn Park on Saturday, April 10, 2021. (Kristal Burgess Photography)

Suspicion of ‘fake news media’ makes rally uncomfortable for Salmon Arm event photographer

More than 300 people counted at city park for ‘Rally For Food Security’

Kristal Burgess is used to being asked who she works for when photographing community events, but not with the level of suspicion she encountered during a rally held in Salmon Arm over the weekend.

Called the “Rally for Food Security,” posters released in advance of Saturday’s event (April 10) in Blackburn Park, suggested a focus on food security, a seed swap and gardening. However, the posters also promised information on masks and “what you need to know about experimental jabs,” musical guests and guest speakers, one of which was People’s Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier, whose attendance was announced after the posters had been released.

The seed swap and food security elements appealed to Burgess, a professional local photographer who can often be seen with camera in hand at community events.

“I know a lot of people wanting to grow their own food, have a little bit more food security, and that’s what the flyer was about and I wanted to see if it really was about food security and what they were doing,” said Burgess.

Asked Friday, April 9, about the event, City of Salmon Arm administrator Carl Bannister said council approval is required in advance for use of city property but, to his knowledge, it was neither sought nor obtained, and suggested permission may have been denied as provincial public health orders currently allow only groups of up to 10 people to gather publicly, and prohibit cultural events and gatherings.

When she arrived at Blackburn, Burgess counted about 200 people there.

“It was over 350 at the largest count that I had done – there was a lot of people there,” said Burgess, adding she saw only one person among the crowd, other than herself, wearing a mask.

Read more: Indoor wine tastings still allowed in B.C., not considered a ‘social gathering’

Read more: Small business struggling amid COVID-19 pandemic looks for aid in Liberals’ budget

Though there was some talk of food security, and what Burgess described as a small seed swap table with an equally small amount of items on it, much of the event focused on individual freedoms.

While photographing the event, Burgess said most people there kind and accommodating. However, she was also asked several times who she worked for and if she was part of the “fake news media.” One person told Burgess she didn’t belong there because she was wearing a mask. And, despite it being public property, Burgess said another individual threatened her with legal action.

“I respected his wishes to not be photographed…,” said Burgess. “But it was a little bit alarming when he sort of starts yelling at me from a distance because I was using a telephoto lens so I could stay at a safe distance from people as well.”

Burgess called it one of the more uncomfortable events she’s photographed. But she was also impressed by the many smiling families in attendance, “the people dancing, hugs and joy around,” and that she knew many there who she either waved to or exchanged a quick “hello” with.

“I don’t think everybody there was anti-(vaccine), I don’t think everybody there was hating the government,” said Burgess. “I think there was a very wide variety of people that were there, and I think the people there just want a more healthy, natural lifestyle with less control.”

lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

General

Salmon Arm

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

People’s Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier was one of the guest speakers at the Blackburn Park rally on Saturday, April 10, 2021. (Kristal Burgess Photography)

People’s Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier was one of the guest speakers at the Blackburn Park rally on Saturday, April 10, 2021. (Kristal Burgess Photography)

Despite being billed as a Rally For Food Security, photographer Kristal Burgess found the event focused more on individual freedoms. (Kristal Burgess Photography)

Despite being billed as a Rally For Food Security, photographer Kristal Burgess found the event focused more on individual freedoms. (Kristal Burgess Photography)

The Red Pill Rapper performs to a large crowd gathered for a rally at Blackburn Park on Saturday, April 10. (Kristal Burgess Photography)

Previous story
Summerland council rejects transitional housing facility
Next story
Onlookers laugh and jeer as B.C. teen beaten, then forced to strip and walk home

Just Posted

The District of Peachland seen from the skies over Highway 97. (Contributed)
Peachland council supports RDCO emergency operations grant application

The district’s emergency operations are managed regionally

B.C. wineries are open for indoor tasting despite new provincial health regulations. Photo- 50th Parallel Winery, Instagram.
Indoor wine tastings still allowed in B.C., not considered a ‘social gathering’

“Tasting is really just part of the retail experience. The analogy I use is you wouldn’t buy a pair of pants without trying them on.”

Dr. Christine Perkins is the new superintendent of schools for the Vernon School District, effective Aug. 1. Perkins moves to the North Okanagan from the Kootenay Lake School District in Nelson. (Vernon School District photo)
Vernon School District names new superintendent

Dr. Christine Perkins moves from Kootenay Lake district to take over from the retiring Joe Rogers

Vernon Public Art Gallery executive director Dauna Kennedy and board member Kyle Britton accept a $43,400 grant from the BC Arts Council one-time StrongerBC fund amid the COVID-19 pandemic April 9, 2021. (VPAG)
$43K boost for Vernon gallery

Province backs local art gallery with one-time pandemic grant

A 46-year-old man from Armstrong died in Revelstoke hospital after being injured in the Lumby area. (File photo)
Armstrong snowmobiler dies in Revelstoke hospital

46-year-old man injured in Tsuius Mountain area of Monashees around Lumby area

Burnaby MLA Raj Chouhan presides as Speaker of the B.C. legislature, which opened it spring session April 12 with a speech from the throne. THE CANADIAN PRESS
B.C. NDP promises more health care spending, business support in 2021 budget

John Horgan government to ‘carefully return to balanced budgets’

The Red Pill Rapper performs to the crowd gathered for the Rally For Food Security at Blackburn Park on Saturday, April 10, 2021. (Kristal Burgess Photography) The Red Pill Rapper performs to the crowd gathered for the Rally For Food Security at Blackburn Park on Saturday, April 10, 2021. (Kristal Burgess Photography)
Suspicion of ‘fake news media’ makes rally uncomfortable for Salmon Arm event photographer

More than 300 people counted at city park for ‘Rally For Food Security’

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A lady wears a sticker given out after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count slows after last week’s peak

3,219 new cases since Friday, 18 additional deaths

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

North Cowichan councillor Tek Manhas did not violate the municipality’s code of conduct by posting a sexist meme on Facebook, council concludes. (File photo)
B.C. municipality to take no action against councillor who posted sexist meme

Tek Manhas’s meme doesn’t violate North Cowichan council’s code of conduct, municipality concludes

The former Summerland Asset Development Initiative building on Prairie Valley Road in Summerland was suggested as the site for a temporary transitional housing facility for the community. However, Summerland council has rejected this proposal. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
Summerland council rejects transitional housing facility

Concerns raised about short timeline and condition of municipally-owned building

Shayla, an 8-pound black and grey Havanese, was stolen from outside a store on Banks Road on Saturday. (Contributed)
Stolen pup located, Kelowna RCMP confirms

Mounties said on April 12 that Shayla, the 8-pound, black and grey Havanese dog, has been located safe and sound

Penticton Vees continue their winning streak carrying a 5-0 win title as of Sunday night's hockey action. (Cherie Morgan/Cherie Morgan Photography)
Penticton Vees continue winning streak

Sunday night’s 6-1 win has them with five in a row since the start of the season

Most Read