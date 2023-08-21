Black Press File Photo

Suspended sentence for Kelowna man who threatened ex-girlfriend with machete

The man was sentenced in Princeton court

A Kelowna man who threw his former partner to the floor, spit in her face and threatened her with a machete was handed a one-year suspended sentence Aug. 17 in Princeton circuit court.

Robert Delve pleaded guilty to one count of assault, while a charge of assault with a weapon was stayed by Crown counsel.

The plea avoided a trial, which was scheduled for the same day.

Judge Shannon Keyes admitted some discomfort with the sentence, saying it was legally difficult to ignore a joint recommendation from both the Crown and defence lawyer.

She noted Delve has a lengthy criminal record, including assault and assault with a weapon, and has served time in prison.

“Certainly Mr. Delve, this is a very lenient sentence for a person that has the kind of record that you do. I hope you look upon it that way and consider that you received some kind of break,” said Keyes.

Court heard the assault occurred after the victim forced her way into the home formerly occupied by the couple, and her young son was present.

A suspended sentence is served in the community, with probation conditions.

Delve works as a driller in various sites throughout Canada, cannot contact the victim, be in proximity to her, or possess weapons.

Defense lawyer Paul Varga told the court that Delve supports eight children from his income.

CourtKelowna

