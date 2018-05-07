Suspects sought in Naked Cafe break-in

The suspect forcibly gained entrance to the cafe.

Mounties are continuing the investigation into an early Sunday morning break and enter into a downtown Kelowna business.

Police were called to the Naked Cafe in the 500 block of Lawrence Avenue May 6, just before 8 a.m., after staff of the Naked Café discovered a break and enter to their business. RCMP believe that at approximately 4:30 a.m., the suspect or suspects caused moderate damage when they forcibly gained entry into the rear door of the restaurant.

READ MORE: RCMP’S BEST FRIENDS

“Once inside, it is believed that the suspects disabled the businesses alarm system, before fleeing with a safe, a cash register drawer and thousands of dollars in cash,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, in a press release.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and cite Kelowna RCMP file number 2018-23640. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Flooding closes Highway 8 near Merritt
Next story
Death row Canadian’s father breaks silence weeks before dying

Just Posted

Okanagan domestic use water well sign-up frustration mounts

Province lagging on well application approval process

Trial scheduled for man accused in 2013 Kelowna woman’s murder

Jay Thomson, 61, will go to trial on for second degree murder Jan. 14, 2019.

Suspects sought in Naked Cafe break-in

The suspect forcibly gained entrance to the cafe.

Parents need to put down their phones, warns Okanagan speech-language pathologist

“Our brains are hardwired to learn from face-to-face communication.”

‘It’s not on’ defence fails to sway judge in Kelowna

Man ticketed for using an electronic device while driving, despite it not being in use.

Pack your umbrella, rain on its way

Kelowna is expected to get a few days of rain this week

Man injured after daytime shooting in Vernon parking lot

Vernon RCMP are on the scene of a daylight shooting in the parking lot off of 43rd Avenue.

VIDEO: Whistler skier narrowly avoids mama bear and cubs

Jamie Stein didn’t realize he was skiing right between the family

Fresh Coast festival returns to Kelowna

The event brings hip-hop culture into the Okanagan limelight

Taxpayers’ group seeks standing in pipeline, carbon tax legal battles

B.C. has asked province’s top court to affirm its right to protect itself from spill threat

WORLD CUP: Sun never sets in a St. Petersburg summer

Read up on one of Russia’s 11 host cities for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, starting June 14

Death row Canadian’s father breaks silence weeks before dying

Ronald Smith has been in U.S. prison for 35 years. His dad recently died after finally speaking out

Flooding closes Highway 8 near Merritt

Water has rushed over the 10-mile bridge near Merritt

B.C. urges Ottawa to help paper mills fight tariff

Premier John Horgan calls on Washington, Oregon governors for support

Most Read