Suspected drunk driver crashed into Kamloops home

The alleged driver is said to be a resident of the home involved in the crash, say police

  • Mar. 12, 2020 3:10 p.m.
  • News

-Kamloops this Week

Kamloops Mounties say a suspected impaired driver who crashed a vehicle into a house on Wednesday is a resident of the home damaged.

Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said officers were called to a home in the 200-block of Evans Avenue in North Kamloops — between Fortune Drive and Schubert Drive — after 5 p.m.

Upon arrival, Mounties saw that a car had been driven across a lawn, striking a house, causing minor damage to both the residence and the vehicle.

“Officers suspected that the driver was impaired and a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition was issued and his vehicle was impounded,” Shelkie said, noting the driver is a resident of the house that was struck.

She said there was one person inside of the home at the time of the crash, adding neither the person in the house nor the driver were injured.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP officer nearly struck by vehicle while directing traffic

