Police say a traffic stop of a rental vehicle on 16 Avenue led to the seizure of a large dialer bag full of suspected crack cocaine and powder cocaine. The suspectec drugs were found inside the rectum of the vehicle’s passenger. (Surrey RCMP photo)

Police say a traffic stop of a rental vehicle on 16 Avenue led to the seizure of a large dialer bag full of suspected crack cocaine and powder cocaine. The suspectec drugs were found inside the rectum of the vehicle’s passenger. (Surrey RCMP photo)

Suspected drugs pulled from passenger’s rectum following Surrey vehicle stop

Trafficking charges pending for two arrested May 14

Surrey RCMP have an “eye opening” example for those considering entering the gang lifestyle, after pulling a “drug-filled dialer bag” from the rectum of alleged trafficker.

The incident occurred at 7:30 p.m. Friday (May 14), when officers from the Surrey RCMP Community Response Unit conducted a traffic stop with a rental vehicle in the 15200-block of 16 Avenue.

While interacting with the driver, officers observed evidence consistent with drug trafficking, and both the driver and his passenger were arrested for possession for the purposes of trafficking, a news release states.

Further investigation led officers to locate multiple cellphones.

“Both men were transported to police cells and during a search of the suspects, a large dialer bag full of suspected crack cocaine and powder cocaine was located protruding from the rectum of the vehicle’s passenger,” the release continues.

READ ALSO: Vehicle check leads to ‘significant’ drug bust in Surrey

“When the bag was removed police located 18 rocks of suspected crack cocaine with a total weight of 9.05 grams and 26 spitballs of suspected powder cocaine with total weight of 14.05 grams.”

The two men were released from custody pending further investigation, which includes lab analysis of the suspected drugs. Charges are pending, the release notes.

READ ALSO: Mounties seize drugs and cash from three people connected to a home in Cloverdale

Const. Sarbjit Sangha said the incident is an eye-opener to the reality of the gang life.

“There are gang members on social media trying to sell the idea that gang life is a life of wealth, luxury and prestige,” she said.

“The reality is that gang members live in constant fear of getting robbed or murdered by other gang members, or getting arrested by police. This is the reason why they risk their lives by sticking bags of deadly drugs into their rectums.”

Surrey RCMP is committed to shattering the image associated to the gang life-style, but educating youth about the dangerous realities of the gang life style, the release continues.

For more information on Surrey RCMP’s anti-gang presentations visit surreyrcmp.ca

Anyone with information about drug trafficking is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. To make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

DrugsRCMPSurrey

Previous story
Elderly Princeton man jailed for child sex crimes

Just Posted

(UBCO’s Airborne Disease Transmission Research Cluster)
UBCO research team working to contain airborne disease transmission

The team brings in researchers and students from different disciplines

(Black Press Media file)
Interior Health confirms Kelowna, Lake Country school exposures

Rutland Senior and George Elliot Secondary recorded exposures on May 18

Vernon Fire Rescue was first called to a grass fire along the railway tracks and fenceline around the 4500 block of 31st Street on May 18. (Morning Star photo illustration)
UPDATED: Man allegedly lighting Vernon fires with blowtorch arrested

Grassfires sparked near train tracks, behind bottle depot

The City of Vernon's temporary sani-dump is set to open May 22, 2021, at the Kin Race Track property. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)
Vernon’s temporary sani-dump to open in time for long weekend

RVers can find the new station at 3501 43rd Avenue on the former Kin Race Track lands

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: The Greenland shark can live up to 400 years

Your morning start for Wednesday, May 19, 2021

City of Kelowna firefighter Jason Picklyk and city councillor Mohini Singh fundraised for the playground. (Zach Roman/ Black Press Media) City of Kelowna firefighter Jason Picklyk and city councillor Mohini Singh fundraised for the playground. (Zach Roman/ Black Press Media)
New playground allows for child development at Kelowna’s Starbright

City councillor Mohini Singh and City of Kelowna firefighter Jason Picklyk raised $80,000 for the playground

B.C. Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon announces formation of a new Crown corporation called InBC to manage $500 million in public funds to help startup companies expand, B.C. legislature, April 27, 2021. (B.C. government photo)
Opposition questions B.C.’s ‘people-planet-profit’ investment fund

Low investment returns, high tax rates for entrepreneurs cited

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Chance Marko, 25, was charged with break and enter and commit after breaking into a Granby Avenue home in Penticton May 18, 2021. (File photo)
Late-night intruder allegedly brandishing a knife chased from Penticton home

Chance Marko, 25, arrested, charged and released with a promise to appear

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Court heard the man began abusing his first victim when she was less than 10 years old, in the late 1970’s. File photo
Elderly Princeton man jailed for child sex crimes

Offender pleaded guilty, but claims to have no memory of the abuse

The leucistic crab found off the coast of Sooke. (Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea/Twitter)
White crab found off Vancouver Island is never seen in Canada

The odds of the crab’s random leucism mutation are as low as one in six million

Bird Canada joins three other e-scooter sharing operators in Kelowna. (Contributed)
Fourth e-scooter company rolls into Kelowna

Bird Canada joins Lime, Zip and Roll in the city’s growing scooter-share market

University of Maryland entomologist Paula Shrewsbury, reaches for a cookie topped with a cicada nymph, Monday, May 17, 2021, in Columbia, Md. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Freaked by cicada swarms? You could just stick a fork in ‘em

Full of protein, gluten-free, low-fat and low-carb, cicadas are eaten by humans in many countries.

Most Read