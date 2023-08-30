The District of Lake Country is monitoring a suspected algae bloom in Wood Lake. (Facebook)

The District of Lake Country is monitoring a suspected algae bloom in Wood Lake. (Facebook)

Suspected alge bloom on Wood Lake

Lake Country is monitoring the water

The District of Lake Country is warning of a suspected algae bloom on Wood Lake.

Samples have been sent to Interior Health for analysis. If anything is detected, signage will be placed at the public beach access points of the impacted lake.

Until that time the district will be monitoring the possible bloom.

Many freshwater lakes in Lake Country occasionally experience algae blooms, particularly during spring runoff. According to the district, blooms are the result of nutrients entering the aquatic system and causing excessive growth of algae.

Not all algae blooms are harmful, but some like blue-green algae, or cyanobacteria, should be avoided.

READ MORE: Kelowna wildfire remains held, evacuation alerts remain in effect

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsLake CountryOkanaganWater

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Evacuation alert rescinded while West Kelowna blaze remains ‘far from over’

Just Posted

A semi-truck collided with a car on Highway 97 near Hereron Rd in Kelowna. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
Semi collides with car on Highway 97 in Kelowna

File photo. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
Extreme weather is sending Okanagan migrant farmworkers home early

One lane open southbound on Highway 97 in Lake Country due to roll over. (Jordy Cunningham/ Lake Country)
Car rolls on Highway 97 in Lake Country

E-bike regulations could be streamlined along the Okanagan Rail Trail to ensure a smooth ride for all users. (HelloBC photo)
UPDATE: New dates for rockfall work that will close portion of Okanagan Rail Trail