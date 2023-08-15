Suspect sought after allegedly assaulting Vernon store employee

RCMP looking to put a name to face of male in photo

Help is needed to identify a man who allegedly assaulted a grocery store employee Monday.

Police were called to the business in the 3400 block of 30th Avenue around 4:20 p.m. July 14 where an unknown man allegedly assaulted an employee inside the store.

The man left before officers arrived and police are now releasing a photo of the suspect in order to further the ongoing criminal investigation.

”We’re hoping someone knows this person and will be able to help us put a name to a face,” said Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

If you recognize the person in the photograph, contact Const. Derzak at 250-545-7171 and quote file 2023-12300.

