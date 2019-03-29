Suspect robs Kelowna gas stations with knife, taser

One gas station along Highway 33 was robbed twice in one night

Kelowna police officers responded to three gas station robberies in Rutland, where a gas station was robbed twice in one night.

The first robbery at the Shell Gas Bar, which happened before 8 p.m., involved a man wielding a six-inch knife. The man was described by police to be five-foot-ten, roughly 190 pounds dressed in a black hoody, balaclava and gloves, according to RCMP.

The second at the Super Save Gas Bar at 9 p.m., a person reported he was robbed at knife point. The unknown man was described to have a similar description, along with white stripe on his shoes, wearing a black balaclava, goggles and a black baseball cap.

The third, which happened at nearly midnight, involved the Super Save gas station for a second time. The man is believed to be the same suspect in all three robberies and left the stations with an unknown amount of cash, according to RCMP.

The suspect is believed to be the same individual in all robberies and an undisclosed sum of cash was taken in all. RCMP are in the process of retrieving surveillance images from the scene and will be releasing photos when available.

READ MORE: Craigslist sale gone wrong: Richmond man robbed at gunpoint

READ MORE: Kamloops 7-Eleven robbed at knife point

READ MORE: Robbery at Kamloops laundry mat

edit@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.