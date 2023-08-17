Suspect in Salmon Arm bear spray attack charged with robbery, assault

A 28-year-old man faces multiple charges in connection to an incident where another man was attacked with bear spray in Salmon Arm on Aug. 4, 2023. (File photo)

A man of no fixed address faces charges including robbery and assault with a weapon following an incident in Salmon Arm.

On Friday, Aug. 4, RCMP responded to a complaint of one man threatening another man with bear spray in what Staff Sgt. Scott West said was a targeted incident at 3rd Street SW and 5th Avenue SW.

“As a result of the police investigation at that time, it was determined that the two males involved have a recent history of violence between them involving weapons,” said West in an Aug. 17 media release, adding the men are known to each other and police.

West said the 28-year-old suspect had threatened the same man with a knife just days before the Aug. 4 incident.

“The suspect in this investigation was arrested shortly after the altercation on August 4 in the area of Narcisse St. NW and Fraser Ave. NW,” said West. “As a result of the arrest, the suspect was searched and a quantity of drugs in excess of the decriminalized amounts were seized from the male suspect.”

West said Crown council has approved charges of robbery, assault with a weapon, uttering threats and failure to comply with court-ordered conditions, and the suspect has been remanded into custody.

