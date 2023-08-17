A 28-year-old man faces multiple charges in connection to an incident where another man was attacked with bear spray in Salmon Arm on Aug. 4, 2023. (File photo)

A 28-year-old man faces multiple charges in connection to an incident where another man was attacked with bear spray in Salmon Arm on Aug. 4, 2023. (File photo)

Suspect in Salmon Arm bear spray attack charged with robbery, assault

Police say suspect threatened victim with a knife in prior incident

A man of no fixed address faces charges including robbery and assault with a weapon following an incident in Salmon Arm.

On Friday, Aug. 4, RCMP responded to a complaint of one man threatening another man with bear spray in what Staff Sgt. Scott West said was a targeted incident at 3rd Street SW and 5th Avenue SW.

“As a result of the police investigation at that time, it was determined that the two males involved have a recent history of violence between them involving weapons,” said West in an Aug. 17 media release, adding the men are known to each other and police.

West said the 28-year-old suspect had threatened the same man with a knife just days before the Aug. 4 incident.

“The suspect in this investigation was arrested shortly after the altercation on August 4 in the area of Narcisse St. NW and Fraser Ave. NW,” said West. “As a result of the arrest, the suspect was searched and a quantity of drugs in excess of the decriminalized amounts were seized from the male suspect.”

West said Crown council has approved charges of robbery, assault with a weapon, uttering threats and failure to comply with court-ordered conditions, and the suspect has been remanded into custody.

Read more: Man assaulted in car while looking for someone in Salmon Arm neighbourhood

Read more: Salmon Arm RCMP investigate bear spray attack that ended in vehicle hit-and-run

lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

RCMPSalmon ArmShuswap

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Large Lumby drug lab leads to 11 years jail for 2 men
Next story
B.C. invests $48 million in new Capilano University campus in Squamish

Just Posted

Lake Country Council Chambers. (Photo/District of Lake Country)
Close votes on Lake Country council allows lake resort

Indigenous youth along with RCMP will be canoeing the length of Okanagan Lake from Aug. 21-25. (RCMP/Submitted)
Indigenous youth joining RCMP in paddle from Vernon to Penticton

The McDougall Creek wildfire north of West Kelowna has been burning since Tuesday, Aug. 15. (BC Wildfire Services)
UPDATE: Wildfire burning above West Kelowna balloons to 300 hectares

(Jen Zielinski/Capital News)
Crash damages Kelowna’s Raymer Elementary school fence