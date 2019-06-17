UPDATE: RCMP Emergency Response swarms Rutland home

Water is flooding Highway 33 in Kelowna Monday afternoon

UPDATE: 7:33 p.m.

The RCMP Emergency Response Team is arriving at the scene of Highway 33 and Bryden Road, where Kelowna police have a home surrounded.

Officers have their guns drawn and are blocking residents from entering the area.

No one has been evacuated from their homes.

There has been little information from RCMP as to what the current situation is at the scene.

——————-

UPDATE: 5:17 p.m.

RCMP have a home surrounded just off Highway 33, where the suspect is claimed to be inside.

Police have their guns drawn and are outside the house.

————

A police car chase ended in a suspect vehicle ramming a fire hydrant off Highway 33 in Rutland, Monday afternoon.

Witnesses say the driver was attempting to flee from police, when the crash happened.

The driver then escaped from what appears to be a grey Toyota and ran up the street on foot.

An RCMP helicopter is circling the area.

The incident took place about 4:30 p.m. Monday at Highway 33 and Bryden Road near the May Bennett Wellness Centre. The vehicle crashed into a construction zone, hitting the hydrant.

Water is flooding the road at Highway 33 causing traffic issues in the area.

Previous story
