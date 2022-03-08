Suspect in Kelowna car-jacking, police chase charged with attempted murder

Kenneth Patrick Morrison is set to be in court on March 11

Dashcam video from the takedown shows a multitude of police vehicles converging on the scene on Highway 97 in West Kelowna. (YouTube)

The man allegedly involved in a serious collision on Glenmore Road that led to a gun being shot at a Good Samaritan and ended in a police chase through Kelowna and West Kelowna has been formally charged.

Kenneth Patrick Morrison, 33, has been charged with attempted murder with a firearm and two counts of robbery. He appeared in court on March 8 and is set to return for a bail hearing on March 11.

Morrison is currently in police custody.

According to RCMP, Morrison fled the scene of a three-vehicle crash on Glenmore Road in a reported stolen black Chevy Silverado. Morrison then allegedly attempted to take another vehicle by force, that had stopped to assist those involved in the crash. Police confirmed that the suspect did pull a gun and shoot at one of the other car crash victims, and missed.

The suspect then released bear spray at a pair who had stopped to assist.

Morrison was bloody upon arrest, though the blood is expected to have come from the initial crash. He was transported to Kelowna General Hospital.

Inspector Adam MacIntosh said at least one other person involved in the initial crash in Glenmore, which he called a “near-death situation,” was left with severe injuries, although they are not life-threatening.

RCMP followed the stolen black Chevy Silverado into West Kelowna where they reportedly arrested Morrison on Highway 97.

MacIntosh confirmed that 40mm soft rounds were deployed by police at Morrison, with one round potentially having hit him.

The investigation into this matter is ongoing.

In an unrelated incident, Morrison is also set to appear in provincial court on March 11 for breaching probation on Jan. 13.

In 2017, Morrison pleaded guilty to vehicle theft, evading police, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and four counts of leaving the scene of an accident after stealing a cleaning van in Saskatchewan, according to the Regina Leader-Post. A Regina provincial court judge sentenced Morrison to time served.

During his hearing, Morrison offered an apology to the court for his actions stating, “I am now seeking and willing to accept any help I need to ensure that nothing like this ever happens again.”

