Suspect at large after woman hit by SUV and severely injured in Kelowna

(Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)(Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
(Gary Barnes/Capital News)(Gary Barnes/Capital News)
(Gary Barnes/Capital News)(Gary Barnes/Capital News)
(Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)(Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
(Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)(Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
The Jeep involved in the crash. (Kenny Tai Photography)

The suspect in a pedestrian crash remains at large, after a woman suffered a tragic injury in Kelowna on Thursday (April 27).

A BC Highway Patrol officer on the scene told Black Press Media that the woman, 56, was walking with her shopping cart in the bike lane of the road when a grey Jeep, travelling at a high rate of speed eastbound on Enterprise Way, hit the median and drove into her.

The woman was crushed between the vehicle and a tree and lost her lower leg in the collision, which the officer called a “traumatic amputation.”

The driver then turned left into the laneway beside the BMW dealership, abandoned and locked the vehicle, and fled on foot.

Tire marks can be seen on the road and median and significant abrasions and blood are visible on the tree.

The woman was taken to hospital to undergo surgery. Police ay she remains in critical condition with additional internal injuries.

Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Section is investigating.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who has dash cam video footage to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3330 and reference file number 2023-22339.

