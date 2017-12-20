Suspect arrested after attempted stabbing in Riverside Park

Kamloops RCMP used a Taser to subdue a man after he allegedly tried to stab someone

– Kamloops This Week

Police say they used a Taser to subdue a man walking across the Overlanders Bridge on Tuesday after he allegedly tried to stab someone in Riverside Park.

Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said two people were walking in the park just before 10 p.m. when they were approached by a man.

“The male took out a knife and tried to stab one of them,” she said. “The suspect was unsuccessful and ran away.”

The pair called 911 and the suspect was found on the footpath of Overlanders Bridge, Shelkie said.

“The suspect resisted arrest and a conducted energy weapon was used to subdue him,” she said.

The suspect’s name has not been made public but Shelkie said he is known to police. He is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.