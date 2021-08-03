Surveillance footage of alleged Kelowna shooting suspect released

Footage of Saturday’s shooting in Kelowna has been released with the hope of identifying the alleged suspect.

Just before 7 p.m. on July 31, Kyle Gianis of West Kelowna and a 25-year-old Surrey man were in the area of Pandosy Street and KLO Road when they were shot.

The two men were immediately taken to the hospital. Gianis has since been released, but the second man remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police investigators also found an explosive device in the area and confirmed that it was a viable explosive. Mounties stated that the device had the potential to cause significant property damage and seriously injure members of the public.

Now, RCMP has identified a video of the alleged suspect, seen fleeing the scene after the shooting.

The suspect in the video is wearing light-coloured pants and a light-coloured sweatshirt with the hood pulled up.

“We are releasing the video at the earliest opportunity in the hopes that someone from the community recognizes the clothing or distinctive gait of this person,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said.

“If you believe you know who this suspect is, we ask you to do the right thing and identify them to us.”

The suspect was seen leaving the scene in a light-coloured SUV.

The Kelowna RCMP is asking for any dashcam footage from vehicles in the area on Saturday (July 31) on Pandosy Street from KLO Road between 6:20 p.m. and 7:10 p.m.

If you do have dashcam footage or other information regarding the suspect, you are asked to call the police at 250-762-3300. For anonymous tips, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

