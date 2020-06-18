Police are seeking information on a suspect connected to an incident of vandalism at the Cosen’s Bay parking lot in Vernon Tuesday, June 16, 2020. (Contributed)

Surveillance camera catches vandal smashing up vehicle in Okanagan park

Police are seeking more information on the suspect, described as a Caucasian male 18 to 25 years old

Police are seeking information on a suspect after a vehicle was vandalized in the parking lot of a Vernon mountain bike trail.

The incident took place Tuesday, June 16 between 7 p.m. and 7:45 p.m., when an area resident parked their vehicle at the Cosen’s Bay parking lot in Coldstream as they went for a bike ride in Kalamalka Provincial Park.

The vehicle’s owner returned to find an unknown suspect had caused damage to every door, quarter panel, hood, trunk and the driver’s side window, according to Vernon RCMP

What the suspect didn’t know was that the vehicle is equipped with video surveillance, and captured photos of the suspect as he walked around the vehicle.

“The technology on some of these newer vehicles is actually amazing and the photos that were provided to us are very clear,” said Cpl. Tania Finn, media relations officer with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

“The suspect caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to this vehicle and we are hoping someone recognizes him.”

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, approximately 18 to 25 years old, with short dark hair wearing an orange colored tie dyed t-shirt, dark coloured shorts, black runners with black socks and carrying a silver scooter.

Finn said the Vernon RCMP have seen an increase in property related offences in secluded bike trail areas in recent weeks, including theft from vehicles and random acts of vandalism.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Cst. Samantha McClellan of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-45-7171, remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

READ MORE: ‘Distressing’ graffiti has South Okanagan town searching for answers

READ MORE: Youth smash lights with skateboards at Vernon business

