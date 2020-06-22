Surrey realtor drowns in Okanagan trying to save daughter

Delta resident, 46, perishes while trying to save daughter, 13, near waterfall

Kashif Sheikh, 46, drowned trying to save his daughter on Father’s Day. (Submitted photo)

A Surrey realtor made the ultimate sacrifice on Father’s Day, drowning in rapids near an Okanagan waterfall as he tried to save his young daughter.

Kashif Sheikh, a 46-year-Delta resident, was pulled from the waters of Mill Creek Regional Park near Kelowna on Sunday after jumping in to save his 13-year-old daughter. Despite the efforts of bystanders who attempted CPR, Sheikh died.

“Despite the best efforts of everyone involved, the 46-year-old man could not be resuscitated,” said Corporal Jocelyn Noseworthy. “RCMP victim services are providing support to the witnesses and the victim’s family.”

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating

Emergency crews were called to Mill Creek waterfall at Old Vernon Road and Spencer Road in response to the drowning about 5:30 p.m., June 21.

According to the RCMP, he had been at the waterfall with his family when his daughter slipped in. She eventually made it to shore, but he did not.

Sheikh was married, and was the father of four children.

His boss Ray Arneja, managing broker of Nationwide Realty Corp. in Surrey, said Sheikh joined his team in January.

“The first time I met him he said, ‘I want to do real estate full time, I just quit my job because I want to spend more time with my family.”

“He had a good job at Vancouver Airport but he said he still wanted time, more quality time for my family,” Arneja said. “He was always smiling, always, always relaxed. That was his quality. He was always willing to help everyone.”

“Always giving,” Arneja said.

Sheikh’s death is “shocking,” he said. “It really is – he was a nice guy, a really nice guy.”

A post on the real estate companies website reads “RIP. You are a true hero and will always be remembered in our hearts.”



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

