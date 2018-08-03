Surrey real estate agent charged in West Kelowna murder loses licence

Tejwant Danjou had his real estate licence suspended by the Real Estate Council of British Columbia.

The Surrey man accused of killing a woman he knew while staying at the West Kelowna Best Western hotel last month has lost his livelihood.

Tejwant Danjou, who is accused of second degree murder in the death of Rama Gauravarapu, had his real estate licence suspended by the Real Estate Council of British Columbia.

“(The counsel) has suspended the real estate licences of Tejwant Danjou and Sutton Group Proact Realty. Effective immediately, Mr. Danjou and Sutton Group Proact Realty are prohibited from providing real estate services to, or on behalf of, any member of the public,” reads the order.

Among the list of restrictions on Danjou and Sutton Group Proact is a prohibition from withdrawing any funds out of a series of business-related accounts without the consent of the Real Estate Council.

At Danjou’s latest court appearance, his lawyer noted that they wanted to schedule a bail hearing in Supreme Court “as soon as possible,” but it is still pending.

READ MORE: CRIME SCENE TAPED OFF

Danjou, who marks his 69th birthday this year, has been in custody since being arrested earlier this week.

On the night of July 22, police were called to a hotel in the 3400-block of Carrington Road after a report of a woman in need of assistance.

Staff Sgt. Annie Linteau said police discovered Gauravarapu when they arrived and arrested Danjou a short distance away.

A woman staying in a hotel room adjacent to where Gauravarapu was found said that paramedics worked on her for some time before she was taken to the scene and that many people on the second floor of the hotel were asked to stay put as evidence was collected.

Gauravarapu had been a financial planner at a Surrey Royal Bank branch for 20 years. The branch was briefly closed the day her death was announced as her co-workers grieved.

Linteau said the two were known to each other, and a code used on Danjou’s court file is reserved for cases where the victim and accused are in, or were previously in, a close and personal or intimate relationship.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Remote B.C. community under wildfire evacuation order
Next story
1 woman dead in first suspected homicide in Terrace since 2015

Just Posted

Charges laid in Kelowna Dark Web drug bust

Cassie Bonthoux, 30, and James Nelson, 36, face 14 separate charges.

11 arrests made and 15 vehicles found by Kelowna RCMP

“The majority of auto crime is the result of insecure vehicles”

Striking Vernon casino workers staying positive

Strike at Gateway casinos across Okanagan now in its 5th week

Water shut off for properties in Lake Country

Crews are working to fix a leak in the Shanks Road area

Superstar Kelowna drummer releases intimate biography

Ryan Loerke will be signing his new biography at Milkcrate Records Sept. 8

Happy B.C. Day weekend: Check out what’s happening

Follow Social Squad member Matthew Abrey to find out what’s happening this weekend

More mudslides close highways north and south of Cache Creek

Highway 1 closed south of Cache Creek, Highway 97 closed from Cache Creek to Highway 99.

200 out-of-province firefighters, support staff to arrive in B.C. in next week

Firefighters will arrive from across Canada as well as New Zealand, Mexico and Australia

1 of B.C.’s newest rainbow crosswalks vandalized

Slur spray-painted on pride-themed walkway overnight in White Rock; removed by Friday morning

Police seek tipster in case of B.C. family who went missing 29 years ago

The Jack family was last heard from in Prince George on Aug. 2 1989

Update: Snowy Mountain wildfire is now estimated to be 10,300 hectares

BC Wildfire Crews and Keremeos Volunteer firefighters work into the early hours to protect Cawston

Oliver homicide was a “targeted” incident

RCMP said the investigation is in the early stages

Kids Help Phone to launch 24/7 online chat for B.C. youth

The youth counselling service says the move comes to meet greater needs by kids in Canada

Conor is back: UFC says McGregor will fight Oct. 6 in Vegas

McGregor last fought in the UFC back on 12 November 2016

Most Read