Surrey man arrested after woman screams for help in Kelowna

Police are asking for information from witnesses as the investigation continues

A 26-year-old Surrey man was taken into police custody after Kelowna RCMP received a report of a woman crying for help about 1:30 a.m. on Mar. 23.

Police flooded the area of 1700 block of Morrison Road and after speaking with witnesses, learned that the woman had departed as a passenger in a vehicle.

Kelowna and Lake Country officers spotted the associated vehicle and tried to stop it several times, but the driver fled in a dangerous manner.

Kelowna officers located the vehicle a second time and used a spike belt to stop it. The driver tried to leave the scene on foot.

The woman was located in the vehicle and has since cooperated with investigators.

The man has been formally charged by the B.C. Prosecution Service with assault causing bodily harm, failure to stop for police, prohibited driving and dangerous driving.

Police are currently investigating and are asking witnesses to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

