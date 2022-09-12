Surprise for Lake Country Mayor after 17 years of service

‘Thank you for your commitment to our community’

James Baker is retiring after 17 years as mayor of Lake Country. (Photo Carli Berry/Capital News)

Lake Country Mayor James Baker received a special surprise at council’s Sept. 6 meeting.

Kelowna-Lake Country MP Tracy presented the retiring Baker with a Parliamentary certificate in recognition of his long standing service to the community. The certificate recognizes his work as a director on the Regional District Central Okanagan board, his time spent as a member of the Kelowna International Airport Advisory Committee and Okanagan Basin Water Board, and involvement with various other groups.

“And above all your great service as the mayor of the District of Lake Country,” said Gray “Thank you for your commitment to our community.”

Baker, who has been involved in local politics since 1981, is retiring after 17 years as mayor. There are two mayoral candidates for Lake County in the Oct. 15 municipal elections, Blair Ireland and Barry Rhodes.

