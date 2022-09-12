James Baker is retiring after 17 years as mayor of Lake Country. (Photo Carli Berry/Capital News)

James Baker is retiring after 17 years as mayor of Lake Country. (Photo Carli Berry/Capital News)

Surprise for Lake Country Mayor after 17 years of service

‘Thank you for your commitment to our community’

Lake Country Mayor James Baker received a special surprise at council’s Sept. 6 meeting.

Kelowna-Lake Country MP Tracy presented the retiring Baker with a Parliamentary certificate in recognition of his long standing service to the community. The certificate recognizes his work as a director on the Regional District Central Okanagan board, his time spent as a member of the Kelowna International Airport Advisory Committee and Okanagan Basin Water Board, and involvement with various other groups.

“And above all your great service as the mayor of the District of Lake Country,” said Gray “Thank you for your commitment to our community.”

Baker, who has been involved in local politics since 1981, is retiring after 17 years as mayor. There are two mayoral candidates for Lake County in the Oct. 15 municipal elections, Blair Ireland and Barry Rhodes.

READ MORE: Two councillors acclaimed ahead of Lake Country municipal election

READ MORE: Remembering the firefighters lost in 9/11 attacks by climbing Kelowna’s Knox Mountain

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Lake CountryMayor's RaceParliament

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
55+ BC Games playing out in Greater Victoria for the first time
Next story
Gunshots on Highway 33, Kelowna an ‘isolated incident’ says RCMP

Just Posted

Kelowna International Airport. (File photo/Capital News)
Construction work at YLW will impact pick-ups and drop-offs

(Kelowna Capital News)
Feet pics, video and massage: Kelowna RCMP seek alleged parking lot reflexologist

A man was arrested after gun shots were heard (File photo)
Gunshots on Highway 33, Kelowna an ‘isolated incident’ says RCMP

James Baker is retiring after 17 years as mayor of Lake Country. (Photo Carli Berry/Capital News)
Surprise for Lake Country Mayor after 17 years of service