Supreme Court to hear appeal of former Vernon man’s retrial

William Victor Schneider, formerly convicted of second-degree murder, was granted retrial in February

William Victor Schneider will stand trial on May 24, 2022, on a charge of second-degree murder in relation to the death of Japanese exchange student Natsumi Kogawa, unless the Crown’s appeal of the retrial is successful on Dec. 10, 2021. (Vancouver Police Department photo)

An appeal of a retrial granted to a former Vernon man previously convicted of second-degree murder is set to be heard by Canada’s highest court.

On Dec. 10 the Supreme Court of Canada will hear the Crown’s appeal of a retrial granted to William Victor Schneider. Schneider was previously convicted in the murder of Japanese exchange student Natsumi Kogawa in Vancouver in 2016.

Schneider is currently awaiting a retrial on May 24, 2022, on charges of second-degree murder and interference with human remains. A pretrial conference is scheduled for Jan. 25, 2022 and jury selection will take place April 28, unless the Crown is successful in reinstating his previous conviction.

Schneider successfully appealed his murder conviction in February 2021 on the grounds of multiple trial judge errors. He argued the trial judge erred in admitting statements made during a telephone conversation overheard by his brother, in which he was heard to have said “I did it.”

Earlier this month the Parole Board of Canada denied Schneider’s second appeal for parole, denying his claim that the board relied on erroneous or incomplete information in ordering his detention.

