Suppression efforts continue as Mount Law wildfire remains at 800 hectares

Planned ignitions on Saturday may result in visible flames and smoke in the area

The Mount Law wildfire seen from downtown Kelowna on Sunday, Aug. 15, just hours after the fire was first spotted. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

The Mount Law wildfire burning near West Kelowna remains at an estimated size of 800 hectares, a figure that has not changed for nearly a week.

In a Saturday morning (Aug. 21) update, BC Wildfire Service said that crews today will mop up any guard locations met by the fire. Additional guards will also be built in areas wherever machines can gain access.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations said that the focus of crews today will be suppression efforts, which includes planned ignitions that may result in visible flames and smoke in the area.

On Friday, evacuation orders for eight properties under threat from the fire were rescinded and downgraded to evacuation alerts. The properties include 3658 to 3760 Gates Road. Outside of these changes, all other evacuation orders and alerts remain.

The small planned hand ignitions are planned for the northern side of the fire, in an effort to burn small pockets of fuel between the fire and the guard. Crews are anticipating planned ignitions of approximately 35 hectares to occur in the coming days, as a weather window of opportunity arises.

On Friday, planned ignitions for the 35ha area were cancelled due to weather conditions and forecast precipitation.

“No precipitation was recorded on the fire ground last night, however humidity has increased today,” said BC Wildfire.

There are currently 45 BC Wildfire firefighters on-site who are supported by 31 pieces of heavy equipment, four helicopters and 34 support staff.

