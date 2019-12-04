Supportive housing complex for women and seniors’ home approved in Glenmore area

32 townhouses for women fleeing violence and a 162-unit seniors home are planned for the site

A multifaceted new development has been approved in the Glenmore area.

On Tuesday, Kelowna city council approved the project which will offer 32 supportive townhomes to women and children fleeing violence in the Okanagan, a seniors’ facility and an amenities building at 330 Valley Road.

NOW Canada Society and the Kelowna Women’s Shelter will work together to assign the two and three-storey townhomes to local women. The complex will include a gym, space for children, meeting spaces, offices and a coffee bar.

Across from the townhomes will be a 5-storey assisted living facility for seniors containing 162 units.

It is also expected that some of the women living in the townhomes will find employment at the seniors’ home, which is anticipated to have around 60 open positions.

