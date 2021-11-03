Splatsin Kukpi7 Wayne Christian said a new facility being built by August 2022 will provide relief for 11 elders in need of housing. (File photo)

‘Supporting one another’: Splatsin to build new housing facility for elders

Kukpi7 Wayne Christian said facility will provide 11 elders with housing

Splatsin elders will have a new place to live next year.

On Nov. 3, Splatsin announced a new facility for elders featuring 10 standard suites, two accessible suites and a community gathering space will be built by August 2022.

Funded by Splatsin’s Development Corporation, the facility will be located in the Lassertie subdivision off Enderby Grindrod Road. Splatsin will be hiring a live-in caregiver for the facility to assist elders with non-medical tasks such as heavy lifting and cleaning.

“Housing, and specifically housing for elders, was identified as a need in our Comprehensive Community Plan,” said Kukpi7 (Chief) Wayne Christian. “Long before Europeans moved to our land, we had our own type of dwellings known as c7istktan (pit house). Our homes were built in such a way that our people interacted with each other. In some ways, this new facility represents that — some of our elders in one area living together supporting one another.”

Christian said the new facility will provide relief to 11 elders in need of on-reserve housing.

