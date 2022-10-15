Support for Ukraine rally held in Kelowna’s Kerry Park

A rally to support Ukraine was held in Kelowna’s Kerry Park on Saturday, Oct. 15 (Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

A rally was held in Kelowna’s Kerry Park on Saturday (Oct. 15) to continue support for Ukrainians in the Okanagan.

The Facebook group ‘Kelowna Stands with Ukraine’ put the event together to continue to spread awareness of the war going on and what people can do to help Ukrainians that make their way to Kelowna and the Okanagan.

Over the last few months, more than 300 families have come to the Okanagan, with 10 new people in the last 24 hours.

During the rally, people were making donations to help people coming to Canada and to help Ukrainian soldiers. For donations for families coming to the Okanagan, items like toiletries, kitchen appliances, and more. The need for host families as well as food and clothing was a point of conversation at the rally to help newcomers make the transition into Canada easier.

The rally also provided a chance for Ukrainian families who have come to Kelowna to meet each other and to get to know people in the community.

“It’s not a Ukrainian war, it’s a world war,” one person said.

“The need is still as great as it ever was,” said a UBCO student who spoke at the event. “Ukraine still needs all the support they can get.”

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP bait bike bust

READ MORE: Student trio advocate for Kelowna Secondary School to switch to LED lighting

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

KelownaNewsOkanaganUkraine