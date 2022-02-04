Support flowing for widowed Lake Country woman

Friends, family, the community and strangers continue to show incredible support for a Lake Country woman.
Victoria Dornan’s world was changed forever on Jan. 15, 2022 when her husband, Dan, was killed in a car accident on his way to work. The Dornans have twin girls, aged three, and Victoria is expecting triplets this spring.
A GoFundMe campaign organized by friend Chelsea Robson set an original goal of $10,000. That was met in just a few short hours.
The next goal was $50,000. Mission accomplished.
Now, a goal of $75,000 has been established for Dornan and her kids, and more than $64,000 has been raised.
A “truly incredible woman, Victoria has not asked for assistance, but we would like to put out the call on her behalf,” said Robson. “She is about to become a single mom with five kids.”
You can donate to the campaign online via GoFundMe.
“Dan was an amazing father, husband, son, brother, and friend,” said Robson. “Whip-smart with a dry sense of humour, Dan was also incredibly kind. He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.”
