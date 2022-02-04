A GoFundMe campaign has been launched for Lake Country’s Dan Dornan’s family (pictured with his twin daughters). Dornan was killed in a vehicle crash on his way to work Jan. 15. (GoFundMe photo)

Support flowing for widowed Lake Country woman

GoFundMe campaign for Victoria Dornan, mom of twin girls and pregnant with triplets, reaches $64,000

Friends, family, the community and strangers continue to show incredible support for a Lake Country woman.

Victoria Dornan’s world was changed forever on Jan. 15, 2022 when her husband, Dan, was killed in a car accident on his way to work. The Dornans have twin girls, aged three, and Victoria is expecting triplets this spring.

A GoFundMe campaign organized by friend Chelsea Robson set an original goal of $10,000. That was met in just a few short hours.

The next goal was $50,000. Mission accomplished.

Now, a goal of $75,000 has been established for Dornan and her kids, and more than $64,000 has been raised.

A “truly incredible woman, Victoria has not asked for assistance, but we would like to put out the call on her behalf,” said Robson. “She is about to become a single mom with five kids.”

You can donate to the campaign online via GoFundMe here.

“Dan was an amazing father, husband, son, brother, and friend,” said Robson. “Whip-smart with a dry sense of humour, Dan was also incredibly kind. He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.”

