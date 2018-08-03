Project E-Neophile - Contributed

Superstar Kelowna drummer releases intimate biography

Ryan Loerke will be signing his new biography at Milkcrate Records Sept. 8

— Matthew Abrey

One of Canada’s most prominent drumming icons honed his skills directly under our noses here in Kelowna, and now he has a book telling his story to stardom.

Ryan Loerke grew up in Kelowna, and as a typical teenager of the early 2000s, was a huge follower and fan of the punk-rock scene. In 2003, a young, yet talented Loerke was playing drums in a high school punk band, when an extraordinary opportunity was presented to him to drum professionally for Kelowna’s major label-signed rock band, Stutterfly, according to the author’s news release.

Over the next decade, Loerke would be launched into a career that allowed him play huge stages around the world with multiple bands, including the Warped Tour in the United States and Loud Park in Japan, as well as record with renowned producer, Ulrich Wild, in Los Angeles, the release said.

However, Loerke would also ride the highs and lows of being in a band, and needed to fight to stay alive in a massive, uber-competitive, American-dominated market. His stories from attending Okanagan Mission Secondary School all the way up to his most recent endeavours will be covered in his new biography, WHALE: The Oral History of Canadian Drumming Prodigy Ryan Loerke, the release said.

The book is written in a continuous interview format between Loerke and author Matthew Ratzlaff, giving the reader an intimate and personal look into the life and personality of one of this country’s top drummers, the release said.

You can purchase your copy of the book at Mosaic Books on Bernard Ave, or join Loerke and author Ratzlaff for a live interview and book signing event at Milkcrate Records Saturday, Sept. 8, from 4-6 p.m.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Police seek tipster in case of B.C. family who went missing 29 years ago
Next story
More mudslides close highways north and south of Cache Creek

Just Posted

Charges laid in Kelowna Dark Web drug bust

Cassie Bonthoux, 30, and James Nelson, 36, face 14 separate charges.

11 arrests made and 15 vehicles found by Kelowna RCMP

“The majority of auto crime is the result of insecure vehicles”

Striking Vernon casino workers staying positive

Strike at Gateway casinos across Okanagan now in its 5th week

Water shut off for properties in Lake Country

Crews are working to fix a leak in the Shanks Road area

Superstar Kelowna drummer releases intimate biography

Ryan Loerke will be signing his new biography at Milkcrate Records Sept. 8

Happy B.C. Day weekend: Check out what’s happening

Follow Social Squad member Matthew Abrey to find out what’s happening this weekend

More mudslides close highways north and south of Cache Creek

Highway 1 closed south of Cache Creek, Highway 97 closed from Cache Creek to Highway 99.

200 out-of-province firefighters, support staff to arrive in B.C. in next week

Firefighters will arrive from across Canada as well as New Zealand, Mexico and Australia

1 of B.C.’s newest rainbow crosswalks vandalized

Slur spray-painted on pride-themed walkway overnight in White Rock; removed by Friday morning

Police seek tipster in case of B.C. family who went missing 29 years ago

The Jack family was last heard from in Prince George on Aug. 2 1989

Update: Snowy Mountain wildfire is now estimated to be 10,300 hectares

BC Wildfire Crews and Keremeos Volunteer firefighters work into the early hours to protect Cawston

Oliver homicide was a “targeted” incident

RCMP said the investigation is in the early stages

Kids Help Phone to launch 24/7 online chat for B.C. youth

The youth counselling service says the move comes to meet greater needs by kids in Canada

Conor is back: UFC says McGregor will fight Oct. 6 in Vegas

McGregor last fought in the UFC back on 12 November 2016

Most Read