Supercar ride-alongs donated off by Kelowna dealership for local charity

Put on by August Motorcars, donations were collected for the Central Okanagan Hospice Association

Donating to a good cause and getting a lengthy ride in a supercar was how some people in Kelowna spent the beginning of their long weekends.

On Saturday, August Motorcars in Kelowna held their first ever Supercar Rides For Charity event. Ride-alongs were offered in some of August’s elite force of classy and alluring supercars.

Lamborghini, Ferrari, McLaren, Audi, Corvettes, Bentley, Porsche and Spykers were on full display, along with the wide array of other top-of-the-line vehicles at the dealership.

Event co-ordinator Georgia McConnell said that they’re expecting at least 100 to 125 passengers during the day. With hopes of more coming in later as the rides are shared on Kelowna social media.

“We’ve had passengers as young as 6 years old and as old as 65,” said McConnell.

Passengers at @augustmotorcars in #Kelowna get a front seat experience in some of the finest cars ever made including Ferraris, Lamborghinis and Porsches. Money raised goes to benefit the Central Okanagan Hospice Association. Donations expected to exceed $10,000. pic.twitter.com/xmDwdEMvOR — Mack Britton (@MackBrittonBC) October 12, 2019

READ MORE: $275 ticket upheld for Kelowna visitor who held phone for what ‘might have been 10 seconds’

READ MORE: New bike lanes completed in downtown Kelowna areas

Twenty minute rides in the supercars at $100 were donated by August, with all the proceeds going to the Central Okanagan Hospice Association.

The August family continues to give back to the COHA after the passing of uncle Gary August in 2014 and seeing the positive impact the hospice has on families.

<"img src=https://blackpress.newsengin.com/gps2/uploads/18930473/lambo1.jpg">

Women, men, kids of all ages were paired up at random with a supercar and taken on a spin on Highway 97.

Reports of the cars going over the speed limit have not yet been confirmed.

<"img src=https://blackpress.newsengin.com/gps2/uploads/18930473/spyker.jpg">

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.