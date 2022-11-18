Conceptual rendering of Super 8 motel expansion. (City of Kelowna)

Conceptual rendering of Super 8 motel expansion. (City of Kelowna)

Super 8 Motel expansion plans check in with Kelowna council

A new five-storey, 48-room building planned for next to existing motel on Hwy 97

Expansion plans for the Super 8 Motel on Highway 97 near Commerce Avenue will be in front of city council on Nov. 21.

Developers want to build a new five-storey, 48-room building to be built next to the existing motel, which has 62 rooms. The new building would include a spa and pool.

A portion of the existing property would need to be rezoned to make way for the expansion.

Super 8 is a subsidiary of Wyndam Hotels and Resorts and has over 2,000 locations worldwide.

City staff is recommending support for the project.

READ MORE: Kelowna council approves rezoning for large apartment complex on Harvey Ave.

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City CouncilCity of KelownadevelopmentHighway 97HotelsRezoning

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UBCO students living in Kelowna seniors residence have affordable rent in exchange for fun
Next story
Human remains linked to 30-year-old homicide found in northern B.C.

Just Posted

Conceptual rendering of Super 8 motel expansion. (City of Kelowna)
Super 8 Motel expansion plans check in with Kelowna council

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Millionaires in Switzerland

Michael Marshall, 25, UBCO physics student living at the Vinyards. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
UBCO students living in Kelowna seniors residence have affordable rent in exchange for fun

Unmarked police vehicle executing a search warrant on Martin Avenue (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
UPDATE: Search warrant executed at Kelowna home