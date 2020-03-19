Sunny weather for Okanagan’s first weekend of spring

Though, meteorologists say our calendars may be a little slow to the punch at ringing in spring

Spring has sprung in the Okanagan.

Though our calendars may be a little late to the punch — meteorologically speaking.

Environment Canada meteorologist Doug Lundquist said he rung spring in on March 1, alongside most weather agencies. What people are celebrating now is the spring equinox, which Lundquist said falls within spring but does not mark its beginning.

“It is a milestone in the sense that the days are becoming longer than the nights,” he said. “It’s the astronomical time, within springtime, that the sun crosses the equator.”

Regardless of when spring begins, days of sunny weather are certainly telling us that it’s already here.

Lundquist said “very seasonal” temperatures are expected through the next bit in the Okanagan.

But seasonal still means a mix of sun, cloud and even possibly some snow.

“It doesn’t usually stick,” he said.

Through the weekend, Lundquist said the sun should stick around, but come Monday and Tuesday there’s a chance of showers.

READ MORE: Kelowna’s last video rental store, Leo’s Video, to close in face of COVID-19

READ MORE: Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market decides to postpone amid COVID-19 concerns

@michaelrdrguez

michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.