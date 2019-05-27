Image courtesy of Miss.Tamika/Instagram

Sunny skies across the Okanagan-Shuswap-Similkameen

Expect lots of sun to kick off your week

It will be a sunny start for the week throughout the Shuswap, Okanagan and Similkameen regions.

According to Environment Canada, the South Okanagan will have a high of 27 C on Monday with clear skies and a low of 8 C tonight.

It will be just slightly warmer, at 28 C, in the Central Okanagan today and drop to a low of 6 C tonight.

Lots of sun is forecasted for Vernon with a high of 28 C and lows of 9 C tonight — the UV index is at 8, or very high.

Salmon Arm will reach temperatures up to 27 C and have a humid rating of 28. Tonight, it is forecasted for a low of 8 C.

The Similkameen region also will have a sunny day with temperatures reaching up to 26 C in Princeton.

