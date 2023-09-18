Sunny September Saturday breaks Okanagan heat records

Temperatures Sept. 16 one for the books

Smoke from wildfires can be seen over Okanagan Lake from Peak Cellars Winery in Lake Country while temperatures broke records Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (Lisa Fenyedi photo)

Unusually warm weather saw several records shattered across the region Saturday.

Mercury rose above 30 degrees Celsius across the Okanagan Sept. 16.

Penticton broke a 1924 record of 29.4 as temperatures climbed to 30.

Kamloops was the hottest in the region at 32.4, breaking the 1967 record of 31.7.

Kelowna and Vernon both reached 30.1 Saturday. The heat broke Vernon’s 1998 record of 29.5 and matched Kelowna’s 2001 record.

Summerland saw the temperature rise to 30.8, breaking the 2009 record of 29.1

“On Saturday we got all those records,” said Derek Lee, Environment Canada meteorologist.

