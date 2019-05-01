Despite objections from the area’s director a medical marijuana production facility was issued a development permit Thursday. (Sunniva Inc. 3D rendering of Proposed Building)

Sunniva suspends construction of $125 million cannabis facility in the South Okanagan

Sunniva Inc. announced they are suspending work at the former mill site for Weyerhauser

Construction of a large-scale $125 million cannabis production facility in Okanagan Falls has come to a halt.

On Monday, Sunniva Inc. announced they are suspending work at the former mill site for Weyerhauser once was due to concentrating their efforts on their U.S. operations.

READ MORE: Large scale marijuana facilities in industrial zones get green light

“We have suspended operations on our Okanagan Falls property (the Sunniva Canada Campus) as we focus efforts on U.S. operations, and we continue to review strategic initiatives in respect of our Canadian assets,” read the financial report.

The 17-acre facility in Okanagan Falls was planned to house greenhouses, a production facility and an administrative building. The facility was estimated to create 220 full time jobs.

READ MORE: Haze starting to clear on pot production facility regulations

As a result of the suspension of construction, the supply agreement with Canopy Growth Corporation will not proceed. Sunniva also stated they have sold certain components related to the superstructure of Sunniva Canada Campus to an arm’s length private U.S. company.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Trans-Canada Highway open in 1 lane east of Sicamous after fatal collision
Next story
Study: B.C.’s regulation of alcohol second-best in the country but still failing

Just Posted

Man who allegedly caused fatal car crash on Coquihalla to plead guilty

George Holowka is in Vancouver court to plead guilty to one count of driving a motor vehicle without due care and attention

Repairs begin for Gellatly boat launch

The boat launch was damaged during 2018 flooding

Fires in West Kelowna deemed suspicious

West Kelowna firefighters responded to two grass fires and a house fire May 1

Sirens for Life calls for blood donation

Kelowna first responders call for blood donors

UBC Okanagan scientist digs into soil additives

Miranda Hart suggests that nature knows what’s best

Pee and Poo: Mascots join Metro Vancouver campaign to keep ‘unflushables’ out of toilets

Campaign reminds residents what not to flush into the region’s sewage system

B.C. casino regulator calls for better reporting of customer misbehaviour

Survey finds unreported incidents of assault, sexual harassment

Woman turns herself in after wielding a machete in Victoria parking lot dispute: RCMP

Incident near McCallum Road a result of road rage, police believe

Alberta law allows oil cuts to B.C.; Premier Kenney says won’t use right away

The ‘turn off the taps’ bill was passed by Alberta’s former NDP government but never activated

Five puppies stolen in B.C. found as thieves try to sell them

Theft from Abbotsford and return of the dogs to owner take place all in one day

B.C. government is failing vulnerable kids and families, according to its own audits

Investigation reveals Ministry of Children and Family Development isn’t meeting critical standards

Popular Vancouver Canucks reporter Jason Botchford dies at 48

Coverage includes the Vancouver Canucks with bylines across the country

Woman killed in motorcycle crash on Trans-Canada highway near Sicamous

The crash took place on the Trans-Canada Highway near its intersection with Cambie Solsqua Road.

Man sentenced in Shuswap court after two crime sprees across three provinces

Unmarked police cruiser stolen in one of two crime sprees detailed in Salmon Arm court

Most Read