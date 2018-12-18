Sunday a ‘gong show’ for Vernon Search and Rescue

Four calls for Search and Rescue on Sunday, Dec. 16

It was a busy weekend for Vernon Search and Rescue crews.

Leigh Pearson, who has been with Vernon SAR since 1987, said that their services were required at four separate snowmobile incidents Sunday, Dec. 16.

“It was kind of a gong show, to put it mildly,” Pearson said.

Vernon Search and Rescue was called to assist Central Okanagan Search and Rescue with two separate evacuations in the Graystokes Parks area alongside Penticton Search and Rescue.

According to PENSAR search manager Randy Brown, those calls came in around 12 p.m.

“While the PENSAR helicopter external transfer system (HETS) team was packaging up the first injured subject, COSAR alerted PENSAR that another call had just come which required the HETS to conduct another medical evacuation of an injured snowmobiler just north of the first call,” Brown said.

The third call for VSAR was to assist an otherwise occupied Shuswap Search and Rescue crew with an accident in Anglemont, while a fourth, also assisting Shuswap Search and Rescue, was in the Hunter’s Range area.

All four calls were resolved successfully.

“I’ve got a hunch that weather probably played a role. It was kind of ugly all day,” Pearson said. “It’s that time of year. If you’re going to go out, and I don’t discourage them from doing so, be prepared.”

Snowmobilers are urged to take precaution and dress for the elements as well as carry radio equipment, first aid gear, whistles, flares, tarps and emergency food.

“Winter can bite,” Pearson said.

