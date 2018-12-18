Sunday a ‘gong show’ for Vernon Search and Rescue

Four calls for Search and Rescue on Sunday, Dec. 16

It was a busy weekend for Vernon Search and Rescue crews.

Leigh Pearson, who has been with Vernon SAR since 1987, said that their services were required at four separate snowmobile incidents Sunday, Dec. 16.

“It was kind of a gong show, to put it mildly,” Pearson said.

Vernon Search and Rescue was called to assist Central Okanagan Search and Rescue with two separate evacuations in the Graystokes Parks area alongside Penticton Search and Rescue.

According to PENSAR search manager Randy Brown, those calls came in around 12 p.m.

“While the PENSAR helicopter external transfer system (HETS) team was packaging up the first injured subject, COSAR alerted PENSAR that another call had just come which required the HETS to conduct another medical evacuation of an injured snowmobiler just north of the first call,” Brown said.

Related: Busy day for Penticton Search and Rescue

Related: Funding for a new Vernon Search and Rescue facility approved

Related: Snowmobile guide killed in accident on Queest Mountain

The third call for VSAR was to assist an otherwise occupied Shuswap Search and Rescue crew with an accident in Anglemont, while a fourth, also assisting Shuswap Search and Rescue, was in the Hunter’s Range area.

All four calls were resolved successfully.

“I’ve got a hunch that weather probably played a role. It was kind of ugly all day,” Pearson said. “It’s that time of year. If you’re going to go out, and I don’t discourage them from doing so, be prepared.”

Snowmobilers are urged to take precaution and dress for the elements as well as carry radio equipment, first aid gear, whistles, flares, tarps and emergency food.

“Winter can bite,” Pearson said.

@VernonNews
parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna Gospel Mission celebrates Grandpa Lloyd’s success
Next story
Vandalism of fish incubators blow to well-known Lake Country family

Just Posted

UBCO professor’s study could spare cancer patients from radiation’s side effects

Her research has drawn a connection of Chromosome 6 genes to fibrosis susceptibility.

Vernon police dog apprehends two

You run, you get bit: that’s the motto of police service dog Cain

Sunday a ‘gong show’ for Vernon Search and Rescue

Four calls for Search and Rescue on Sunday, Dec. 16

Lake Country racing for title of first cannabis store in Central Okanagan

Two shops in Lake Country are now waiting for provincial approval

Housing needs identified, Lake Country council salaries approved

Lake Country council had its regular council meeting Dec. 18

Your morning news in 90: Dec. 19, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

Straight from DeHart

When one door closes in the local restaurant scene, another opens.

B.C. top court upholds stay of proceedings in Canada Day bomb plot

Appeals court issues scathing ruling against the RCMP in the case of John Nuttall and Amanda Korody

Advocates say Accessible Canada Act is too weak to be effective

The government pledged $290 million over six years towards implementing the act

Enderby gives green light to pot shop

Non-medicinal pot shop now seeking licence from province

B.C. Mountie spies $4,000 stolen necklace during routine check

Cpl. Jodie Shelkie says the officer was conducting a curfew check on a Kamloops resident earlier this month

Truck hijacker enters more than a dozen guilty pleas

David Chappell pleaded guilty on Tuesday to more than a dozen charges

Commercial semi catches fire on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke

The highway is open to alternating traffic in the area

‘Laverne & Shirley’ star, ‘Big’ director Penny Marshall dies

Marshall died of complications from diabetes on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at her Hollywood Hills home. She was 75.

Most Read