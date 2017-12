A 60 per cent chance of flurries is expected for Dec. 28

A mix of sun and cloud is in the forecast for this weekend.

Today’s high will be a high of -6 C and a low of -13, according to Environment Canada.

Colder temperatures are expected throughout the week with Tuesday reaching a high of -12 C and a low of -15.

There is a 60 per cent chance of flurries starting Thursday, and Friday with a high of -8 C.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.