Summerland’s snow measurements on par with previous years

Measurements are taken each month until the snow melts

Snow is piled higher than the tops of cars and trucks in a parking lot in downtown Summerland following a heavy accumulation overnight on Jan. 5 to 6. However, measurments taken at two sites west of Summerland on Jan. 1 show snow pack levels near normal levels. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

While Okanagan residents have been digging out after some heavy snowfalls in early January, the latest snow survey data for Summerland, measured on Jan. 1, shows measurements close to normal levels.

Beginning Jan. 1, the municipality of Summerland measures the snow depth at two sites each month, and then twice a month in May and June, until the snow has melted. The two sites are to the west of the community.

READ ALSO: Snow levels above yearly average at Summerland sites

READ ALSO: Okanagan sees highest January snowpack levels in eight years

At Summerland Reservoir, the snow depth on Jan. 1 was 660 millimetres, or the equivalent of 116 millimetres of water. This is 105 per cent of the historical average water equivalent of 110 millimetres based on 59 years of snow measurements.

At Isintok Lake, the snow depth on Jan. 1 was 450 millimetres, or the equivalent of 80 millimetres of water. This is 100 per cent of the historical average water equivalent for this site.

A year ago, the water equivalent at Summerland Reservoir was 148 per cent of the historical average, while at Isintok Lake, the measurement was at 104 per cent of the historical average. At other sites in the region, the snow pack levels were also well above normal levels in January 2021.

In January 2020, the snow pack measurement at Summerland Reservoir was 101 per cent of normal, while at Isintok Lake, it was at 75 per cent of normal.

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

OkanaganSnowSummerland