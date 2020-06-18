Summerland’s municipal payroll nears $8 million in 2019

Payment details outlined in Statement of Financial Information

Summerland’s 109 municipal staff members received close to $8 million in pay and expenses in 2019.

The information was included in the municipality’s Statement of Financial Information.

According to the statement, 36 municipal employees had pay of $75,000 a year or more.

These included senior staff members, department heads and managers. Others receiving this level of compensation included paid staff at the Summerland Fire Department and several roles within the public works department and the municipality’s electrical department.

The total pay for all employees receiving $75,000 or more a year was $4,422,641.25. Expenses for these employees totalled $87,898.86.

For those earning less than $75,000 a year, the municipality pad a total of $4,344,146.50 in pay and $44,537.17 in expenses.

The total employee payroll came to $7,766,797.75 in 2019. Expenses claimed by employees was $132,436.03.

