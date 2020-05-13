Summerland’s Maple Roch products available on shelves at London Drugs

Roch Fortin of Maple Roch in Summerland is pleased to have some of his products available on the shelves of London Drugs stores in the region. (Contributed)

Maple Roch products will now be available at London Drugs stores in Penticton, West Kelowna and Kelowna.

The Summerland-based producer of Canadian organic maple syrup products is among the businesses chosen to be part of Local Central, a London Drugs initiative to help small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for us during this very difficult time,” said Roch Fortin, owner of Maple Roch. “We truly appreciate the help that London Drugs has extended to us. Every little bit counts. This opportunity is a positive message that we’re sending that we’re all in it together to work for a common goal.”

This week, customers will start to see Maple Roch organic maple spread, maple mustard as well as the amber and dark maple syrup on London Drugs shelves.

“We have been humbled by their stories and more passionate than ever to support our local companies through these trying times,” said Clint Mahlman, London Drugs president and chief operating officer. “Our customers can look for the Local Central signage to find these products in many London Drugs stores closest to these local companies’ normal areas of operation. The stories and backgrounds of these small businesses is truly remarkable. We are excited at the prospect of continuing to grow Local Central to help more local businesses.”

The Local Central initiative was launched on April 28.

Maple Roch started in 2011 and produces maple syrup products which are available through the Okanagan Valley.

London Drugs, a B.C.-based chain, was formed in 1945 and has 82 stores in more than 35 markets in western Canada.

