Summerland’s Emergency Social Services receives award of excellence

MAYOR’S AWARD OF EXCELLENCE Mayor Toni Boot presents the Mayor’s Award of Excellence to Summerland’s Emergency Social Services team. Receiving the award are Bonnie Bordas and John Topham. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

Over the past three years, members of Summerland’s Emergency Social Services team have been active as they have provided assistance to people displaced as a result of floods, fires and other natural disasters.

On Saturday evening, the 15-member ream received the Mayor’s Award of Excellence at the 81st annual Summerland Chamber of Commerce Business and Community Excellence Awards.

Presenting the award, Mayor Toni Boot said the members of the team follow provincial guidelines and provide services for up to 72 hours for those forced from their homes because of an emergency.

“They mobilize quickly when it is required of them,” she said.

In addition to assistance in the community, the team members have also provided assistance in Peachland, Princeton, Oliver and other areas in the South Okanagan and Similkameen.

“On behalf of the community, I would like to thank you for the important work that you do for us,” Boot said.

John Topham, the director of emergency social services for the past eight years, said the last few years have been difficult.

“It’s been a trying last three seasons with all of the things that have happened,” he said.

He added that the team members have provided exceptional service.

“We have such a wonderful team to work with — dedicated and so loyal,” he said.

He added that while the team members are quick to respond, he hopes they are not called to emergencies this year.

“We hope we never see you, other than on a social occasion,” he said. “Thank you very much for this.”

