Summerland winery to hold Champagne picnic event

A Summerland winery is partnering with a French Champaign house to present a special event in early July.

On Saturday, July 10, OAK Estate Winery in Summerland is partnering with prestige French Champagne house Veuve Clicquot to present Veuve Clicquot in the Vines.

This is the first time in Veuve Clicquot’s 216-year history that it is bringing one of its signature experiences to the grounds of another winery.

There are 25 spots for two available for each of two sessions, at 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Attendees are invited to don ‘picnic chic,’ and prepare to see and be seen at one of the hottest events to hit B.C. this summer. Each couple will receive a bottle of Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Brut (and may purchase additional beverages on site if they choose) plus a deluxe picnic basket brimming with delicious local and artisan comestibles that they will enjoy at their personal picnic spot, complete with blanket, umbrella, and ice bucket, placed in the vineyards.

DJ Joe Pound will be playing summer tunes. There is also an Instagram wall and there will be optional lawn games to play. Misters will help keep guests cool. Tickets are $299 for two people. There is also an optional shuttle running from Kelowna to the event and back.

OAK Estate was founded by lifelong friends Andrea Miller and Alysha Harker – both who have extensive event experience. Harker worked in Las Vegas producing events for the MGM Grand and is also a sommelier. The name OAK stands for ‘One of a Kind’.

It was through Harker’s connection to Veuve Clicquot that they were able to secure this first-in-another-winery event with them.

