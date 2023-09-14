The Summerland Aquatic and Fitness Centre is at the end of its life. However, if a referendum on borrowing for a new pool does not pass, municipal staff will work to keep the existing facility functioning as long as possible. (Summerland Review file photo)

The Summerland Aquatic and Fitness Centre is at the end of its life. However, if a referendum on borrowing for a new pool does not pass, municipal staff will work to keep the existing facility functioning as long as possible. (Summerland Review file photo)

Summerland will work to maintain existing pool if referendum fails

Aging facility has numerous mechanical and building issues

If the referendum on borrowing for a new pool and fitness centre does not pass, the municipality of Summerland will continue to use its existing facility until it can no longer be used.

“We would continue to make do as long as we could,” said Lori Mullin, director of community services for Summerland.

The building was constructed in 1976 and has been expanded twice, in 1988 and 1996. At present, municipal staff have said it is at the end of its life.

A facility condition assessment in 2018 showed major building mechanical, electrical and pool systems have all exceeded their usable life. The building envelope is also in poor condition, the report stated.

Mullin said there are significant and ongoing maintenance issues. Some of the parts required to keep the pool functioning are no longer being manufactured, so maintenance crews must search for used parts, she said.

Graham Statt, chief administrative officer for Summerland, said a the failure of a major component such as the boiler would leave the pool not functional.

The referendum on borrowing up to $50 million for a new facility will be held on Nov. 4. The referendum vote will pass if a simple majority of those who vote are in favour.

Statt said if the referendum fails, the municipality may then consider other options for a new facility, which could be brought to the public in the future.

