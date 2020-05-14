A new water storage reservoir is to be constructed in Crofton. (File photo)

Summerland water rates reduced

Changes mean estimated $441,000 in reduced revenues for 2020

The municipality of Summerland has adopted its amended water rates bylaw, which incorporates rate reductions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bylaw was adopted at the council meeting on Monday evening.

It extends the 10 per cent utility billing discount until the end of this year.

READ ALSO: Summerland to provide relief on utility bills during COVID-19 pandemic

READ ALSO: North Okanagan residents get COVID-19 rebate on utility bill

In the past, the discount for agricultural irrigation payments was in effect until Aug. 31.

The bylaw also provides a 25 per cent rate reduction to commercial, municipal and residential rates for July and August and a 25 per cent reduction in agricultural and domestic service rates, not including tiered rates, for 2020.

These changes are expected to result in $441,000 in reduced revenues for the year.

Extending the 10 per cent discount is expected to add $113,100.

The reduction in agricultural and second service water rates will reduce revenues by $155,300.

The reduction in residential rates for July and August is expected to reduce revenues by $161,400, while the reduction in commercial and municipal rates is expected to reduce revenues by another $11,200.

The first three readings of the bylaw were passed earlier this spring.

Water

