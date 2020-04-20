Summerland crews work on a power line on Jubilee Road. The municipality is looking at ways to provide some relief for utility bills during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Summerland Review file photo)

Summerland to provide relief on utility bills during COVID-19 pandemic

Water rates to decrease in July and August; reductions sought for electrical rates

Summerland residents will get a break on their utility rates during the COVID-19 pandemic as the municipality is providing some relief with payments.

Council has supported a 25 per cent rate reduction to commercial, municipal and residential water rates for July and August, and a 25 per cent reduction in agricultural and domestic second service rates for this year.

The reductions will provide relief during peak months for water use in the community.

READ ALSO: Summerland utility rates to increase

READ ALSO: Summerland planning asset management work

Municipal staff are also working with FortisBC and the B.C. Municipal Electrical Utilities to look for ways to reduce electrical rates in Summerland.

“Council is committed to supporting the needs of the community during this public health emergency,” mayor Toni Boot said. “The budget changes approved by council support investments from the provincial and federal governments. Our hope is that they provide some relief for those in need, while ensuring the district can maintain an acceptable level of service for our residents and businesses.”

She added that the choice to reduce utility rates is a way of making the cuts as equitable as possible.

“Everyone is impacted by utility bills,” she said.

