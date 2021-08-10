Summerland steam train receives provincial grant funding

The Kettle Valley Steam Railway has received a grant from the Major Anchor Attractions Program from the provincial government.

“This will help a lot. The money will be spent mainly on replacing rail ties, upgrading a switch, and right of way maintenance for fire prevention. I’m very pleased, it’ll help a lot,” said Brad Coates, operations manager and chief engineer of the Summerland tourist train.

Last year the train had little revenue due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, which continued into this year. When the restrictions were lifted heat, smoke and fire danger further restricted running of the train. This grant will help replace lost revenue.

“B.C.’s anchor attractions play an important role in B.C.’s economy by drawing visitors to communities and supporting local small businesses throughout the province,” a statement from the province read. “Organizations can use the grants to pay for rent and utilities, payroll and costs related to restarting or ramping up operations and other business expenses that will help them recover from the impacts of the pandemic.”

“Major Grant Attractions was good to us and helped us a lot. This was tailor-made for us, and targeted to a sector that was hit hard,” said Doug Campbell, treasurer of the steam railway.

