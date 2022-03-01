Fresh snow fell on yards across Penticton overnight before the morning of Feb. 24. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

Summerland snow levels lower than normal

Measurements at Summerland Reservoir and Isintok Lake were taken March 1

The snow pack levels are below normal at Summerland’s two measurement sites, according to the latest measurements from March 1.

At the Summerland Reservoir, the snow pack was 740 millimetres, or the equivalent of 176 millimetres of water. This is 84 per cent of the historical average of 210 millimetres of water equivalent, based of 59 years of measurements.

At Isintok Lake, the snow depth was 480 millimetres, or the equivalent of 10s millimetres of water equivalent. This is 67 per cent of the historical average of 152 millimetres, based on 58 years of measurement.

While the percentages are below normal, the snow pack measurements are both higher than they were a month ago. On Feb. 1, the snow pack at Summerland Reservoir was 700 millimetres, with a water equivalent of 76 per cent of normal, while at Isintok Lake, the snow pack was 500 millimetres or 77 per cent of normal.

A year ago, on March 1, 2021, Summerland Reservoir had readings at 127 per cent of the historical average, while Isintok Lake was at 99 per cent of the historical average.

The two Summerland measurement sites are located to the west of the community.

Other measurements, taken by the province earlier this winter, have showed snow levels below normal in much of the region.

