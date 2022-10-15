On Oct. 15, voting was held at Summerland Secondary School. Voter turnout in Summerland was significantly lower than in past years. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

On Oct. 15, voting was held at Summerland Secondary School. Voter turnout in Summerland was significantly lower than in past years. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Summerland sees low voter turnout

Nearly two-thirds of eligible voters did not cast ballots

Nearly two-thirds of eligible voters in Summerland did not cast ballots in the 2022 election for mayor and council.

Kendra Kinsley, chief election officer for the community, said 3,587 ballots were cast for mayor and council. This translates to 36.36 per cent of the 9,866 eligible voters in the community.

READ ALSO: History of low voter turnout as Summerland preps for election

In past municipal elections, voter turnout has been significantly higher.

In the 2018 election, 4,099 ballots were cast for a 45.6 per cent turnout. In 2014, there were 4,446 voters, or 51 per cent of those eligible to vote. In 2008, the voter turnout was 47 per cent and in 2005, it was 60.6 per cent.

The voter turnout in the 2022 election is close to that in the 2011 election, when 36.1 per cent of eligible voters cast ballots. In that election, the mayor won by acclamation and there were 10 candidates for six councillor roles.

In the 2022 election, there were two mayoral candidates and 13 councillor candidates in Summerland.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Election 2022Summerland

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘I have slept very well at night as your mayor’: Basran out as Kelowna’s leader after 2 terms
Next story
Vancouver, Surrey voters elect new mayors; bring promises of more police, RCMP stays

Just Posted

Adobe stock
It’s Election Day in Central Okanagan: Here’s everything you need to know

Results are expected to start flowing in after polls closed at 8 p.m. local time on Oct. 15, 2022. (Black Press Media graphic)
ELECTION 2022 RESULTS: Mayoral winners across British Columbia

Peachland Coun. Patrick Van Minsel declares his intention to run for mayor. (Photo/Matt Abrey)
BREAKING: Patrick Van Minsel defeats Fortin to be Peachland’s next mayor

(Photo - BC Wildfire dashboard)
Wildfire south of Big White Ski Resort now being held